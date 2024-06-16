russians attacked Kharkiv region: a man was injured and property damaged

During the day, the occupiers struck several times in the Kharkiv region, as a result of which one person was injured and private houses and cars were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, the army of terrorists of the aggressor state fired several times at Kharkiv region yesterday.

At 10:00 a.m., an enemy attack was registered on the village of Bohuslavka in Izium district, damaging a car.

Half an hour later, the village of Kurylivka in Kupyansk district also came under fire from the occupiers. Three private houses were damaged as a result of a Russian MLRS strike. Unfortunately, a man was injured.

Later, at 15:00, the invaders launched a mortar attack on the village of Petropavlivka, Kupyansk district, which destroyed a private house.

