Russians attacked energy infrastructure in Bukovyna with missiles and drones

In Chernivtsi region, Russian troops massively attacked energy facilities overnight, said Ruslan Osypenko, head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, on Saturday on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"Tonight, the enemy launched a massive attack on Chernivtsi region: 11 UAVs and 4 Kalibr cruise missiles. The main target of the attack was energy infrastructure facilities in Dnistrovsky district," Osypenko said.

The Chernivtsi City Council clarified that "in particular, Chernivtsi region, the city of Novodnistrovsk, was under a combined attack of cruise missiles and drones."

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, all relevant services are working at the sites of impact, and work to eliminate the consequences is ongoing.

"Fortunately, there are no dead or injured. As of now, the situation in the region is fully controlled. All life support systems in the region are operating normally," Osypenko emphasized.

Zelenskyy revealed the consequences of Russia's massive attack with 29 missiles and 480 drones