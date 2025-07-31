Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region at night: fires broke out at enterprises

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad district with drones at night, causing fires at enterprises, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, Russian occupiers attacked Pavlohrad district in Dnipropetrovsk region. Fires broke out at agricultural and transport enterprises, which rescuers extinguished. Fortunately, there are no dead or injured. - reported the State Emergency Service.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, hits were recorded in the Yuriyivka community of Pavlohrad district.

At the same time, he reported that air defense forces destroyed 15 drones in the region.

According to Lysak, the aggressor attacked Nikopol region with UAVs and artillery. Hits were recorded in the district center and Marhanets community. A communal enterprise, 3 private houses, and outbuildings were damaged - one of them caught fire, the fire was extinguished. A garage and a power line were also affected.

The enemy struck the Mezheva community of Synelnykove district with an FPV drone. Transport of a communal enterprise was damaged.

Enemy attacked the railway in Dnipropetrovsk region: station and tracks in Pavlohrad damaged