04:00 AM • 2726 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 96165 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 59658 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 98896 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 74663 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 78160 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 129147 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 54358 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 76714 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67318 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region at night: fires broke out at enterprises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

At night, the enemy attacked Pavlohrad district, causing fires at enterprises. Air defense forces destroyed 15 drones, but there were hits and damage to infrastructure.

Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region at night: fires broke out at enterprises

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad district with drones at night, causing fires at enterprises, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, Russian occupiers attacked Pavlohrad district in Dnipropetrovsk region. Fires broke out at agricultural and transport enterprises, which rescuers extinguished. Fortunately, there are no dead or injured.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, hits were recorded in the Yuriyivka community of Pavlohrad district.

At the same time, he reported that air defense forces destroyed 15 drones in the region.

According to Lysak, the aggressor attacked Nikopol region with UAVs and artillery. Hits were recorded in the district center and Marhanets community. A communal enterprise, 3 private houses, and outbuildings were damaged - one of them caught fire, the fire was extinguished. A garage and a power line were also affected.

The enemy struck the Mezheva community of Synelnykove district with an FPV drone. Transport of a communal enterprise was damaged.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast