$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russians attacked Berislav with a drone and shelled Kherson: three wounded - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26367 views

Russian drones wounded two people in Beryslav, and one woman was injured in Kherson due to enemy shelling.

Russians attacked Berislav with a drone and shelled Kherson: three wounded - RMA

Today, the Russian army dropped explosives on Beryslav, Kherson region, injuring two people. Also in the afternoon, the occupiers shelled Kherson, one woman was injured. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration and the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.  

Russian troops continue to attack Beryslav with drones. Another strike hit a residential building. As a result of an explosive object dropped from a drone in their home, a couple was injured

- the RMA said in a statement.

The 59-year-old man and his wife, 58, reportedly sustained blast injuries and contusions. 

In addition, according to the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin,  the occupiers shelled Korabelny district. There is one wounded person. 

The "Russian world" again walked through Kherson. In the afternoon, the occupiers shelled Korabelny district. A 45-year-old woman was injured in her own yard. Her leg was wounded

- Prokudin wrote on social media.

He noted that during the enemy attack "the children miraculously survived".  The house is completely covered in shrapnel. 

"Children's toys are covered with glass - this is what a house that came under enemy fire looks like now," Prokudin said and posted a video of the aftermath of the shelling.

The number of victims of Russian strikes on Kherson has increased: an elderly man turned to doctors06.03.24, 13:32 • 26465 views

War
Beryslav
Kherson
