Russians attacked Berislav with a drone and shelled Kherson: three wounded - RMA

Today, the Russian army dropped explosives on Beryslav, Kherson region, injuring two people. Also in the afternoon, the occupiers shelled Kherson, one woman was injured. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration and the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian troops continue to attack Beryslav with drones. Another strike hit a residential building. As a result of an explosive object dropped from a drone in their home, a couple was injured - the RMA said in a statement.

The 59-year-old man and his wife, 58, reportedly sustained blast injuries and contusions.

In addition, according to the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, the occupiers shelled Korabelny district. There is one wounded person.

The "Russian world" again walked through Kherson. In the afternoon, the occupiers shelled Korabelny district. A 45-year-old woman was injured in her own yard. Her leg was wounded - Prokudin wrote on social media.

He noted that during the enemy attack "the children miraculously survived". The house is completely covered in shrapnel.

"Children's toys are covered with glass - this is what a house that came under enemy fire looks like now," Prokudin said and posted a video of the aftermath of the shelling.

The number of victims of Russian strikes on Kherson has increased: an elderly man turned to doctors