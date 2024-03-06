The number of victims of Russian strikes on Kherson has increased: an elderly man turned to doctors

The number of victims of the shelling of Kherson by Russian troops on March 5 has increased - a 76-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a broken leg, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"It became known about one more wounded as a result of yesterday's attacks on Kherson. Today, a 76-year-old man, who came under fire yesterday afternoon, was admitted to the hospital," the OVA reported on Telegram.

As noted, the man has an explosive injury and a broken leg. He is receiving medical care.

