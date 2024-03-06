$41.340.03
The number of victims of Russian strikes on Kherson has increased: an elderly man turned to doctors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26465 views

A 76-year-old man sustained an explosive wound and a broken leg as a result of Russian shelling in Kherson on March 5.

The number of victims of Russian strikes on Kherson has increased: an elderly man turned to doctors

The number of victims of the shelling of Kherson by Russian troops on March 5 has increased - a 76-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a broken leg, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"It became known about one more wounded as a result of yesterday's attacks on Kherson. Today, a 76-year-old man, who came under fire yesterday afternoon, was admitted to the hospital," the OVA reported on Telegram.

As noted, the man has an explosive injury and a broken leg. He is receiving medical care.

In Kherson region Russians attacked one village almost 20 times in one day, wounding a man with drone explosives06.03.24, 13:19 • 23452 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

