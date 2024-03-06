In Kherson region Russians attacked one village almost 20 times in one day, wounding a man with drone explosives

On March 5, Russian troops struck the village of Vesele in Kherson region almost twenty times, wounding a 66-year-old man with explosives dropped from a drone, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday, the Russian army shelled Vesele almost twenty times. The enemy fired at the village with mortars and artillery, and attacks from drones were also recorded. In particular, a 66-year-old man was injured when explosives were dropped from a drone," the OVA reported on Telegram.

The man reportedly received an explosive injury and leg wounds. He was taken to the hospital. Doctors are providing him with medical care.

