In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 14159 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 42783 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 36369 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 197062 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179988 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173061 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 219233 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248800 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154618 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371521 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

In Kherson region Russians attacked one village almost 20 times in one day, wounding a man with drone explosives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23452 views

Yesterday, the Russian army shelled Vesele almost twenty times, wounding a 66-year-old man with explosives dropped from a drone.

In Kherson region Russians attacked one village almost 20 times in one day, wounding a man with drone explosives

On March 5, Russian troops struck the village of Vesele in Kherson region almost twenty times, wounding a 66-year-old man with explosives dropped from a drone, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday, the Russian army shelled Vesele almost twenty times. The enemy fired at the village with mortars and artillery, and attacks from drones were also recorded. In particular, a 66-year-old man was injured when explosives were dropped from a drone," the OVA reported on Telegram.

The man reportedly received an explosive injury and leg wounds. He was taken to the hospital. Doctors are providing him with medical care.

In Kherson region enemy attacked 19 settlements and Kherson, hit the airport06.03.24, 08:19 • 31495 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
