Publications
Exclusives
Russians attacked a utility truck in Kharkiv region: one wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Today, a Russian drone hit a utility truck in the Bohodukhiv community, injuring a 52-year-old driver. Also, over the past day, the enemy shelled Kupyansk, wounding a woman and a man.

In the Kharkiv region today, Russian troops attacked a truck of communal workers with a drone, there is a victim, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"The occupiers struck the territory of the Bohodukhiv community. At about 11.00 in the field near the village of Ripky, an enemy drone hit a truck of the communal service. A 52-year-old driver was injured," Syniehubov said.

According to the head of the RMA, doctors provided assistance to the victim on the spot.

Addition

According to the State Emergency Service in the region, two people were injured in the Kharkiv region due to enemy strikes last day. According to the police, the Kupiansk district was under fire last day. The occupiers used air bombs and drones against the civilian population.

"As a result of an enemy air bomb strike on the city of Kupiansk, an apartment building was damaged. A civilian woman and a man were injured," the police said.

According to the head of the RMA, 2 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes during the past day. The enemy used various types of weapons against the Kharkiv region: 5 KABs; 1 Shahed-type UAV.

Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: 10 private houses, an apartment building (the city of Kupiansk, the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi) were damaged in the Kupiansk district.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Kupyansk
