Russians attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point in Kherson region: there is one dead and wounded

Russian occupiers attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point in the village of Orlove, Kherson region, with drones. As a result of the attack, there are dead and wounded, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin.

As Prokudin noted, the occupiers directed at least three drones at the premises where local residents received essential goods.

This enemy strike claimed the life of a 64-year-old man. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. A 79-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man also sustained injuries. They have explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds. - stated the head of the OVA.

Prokudin added that the ambulance crew delivered the injured to the hospital in a moderately severe condition. They are receiving all necessary medical care.

On the night of January 5, Russian troops launched an attack on Kyiv, hitting a medical facility in the Obolonsky district. As a result of the attack, one person died.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, noted that the Russians deliberately attacked the hospital.