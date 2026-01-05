Russians attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point in Kherson region: there is one dead and wounded

$42.290.12
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 36877 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 42150 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 69894 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 81726 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 60358 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 65278 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 63129 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 65777 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57984 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"January 5, 03:29 AM • 24402 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVAJanuary 5, 03:34 AM • 32390 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 5, 03:44 AM • 36439 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American countryJanuary 5, 04:20 AM • 33058 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy RodriguezJanuary 5, 05:49 AM • 32418 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 36908 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 126705 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 144652 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 152964 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 287881 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Vasyl Malyuk
Chrystia Freeland
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 33954 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 29858 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 29164 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 38184 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 84279 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Lancet (loitering munition)
Heating

Russians attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point in Kherson region: there is one dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Russian occupiers attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point in the village of Orlove, Kherson region, with drones. A 64-year-old man was killed, and a 79-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man were wounded.

Russians attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point in Kherson region: there is one dead and wounded

Russian occupiers attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point in the village of Orlove, Kherson region, with drones. As a result of the attack, there are dead and wounded, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin.

Details

As Prokudin noted, the occupiers directed at least three drones at the premises where local residents received essential goods.

This enemy strike claimed the life of a 64-year-old man. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. A 79-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man also sustained injuries. They have explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds.

 - stated the head of the OVA.

Prokudin added that the ambulance crew delivered the injured to the hospital in a moderately severe condition. They are receiving all necessary medical care.

Recall

On the night of January 5, Russian troops launched an attack on Kyiv, hitting a medical facility in the Obolonsky district. As a result of the attack, one person died.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, noted that the Russians deliberately attacked the hospital.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Village
War in Ukraine