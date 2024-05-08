Russians attacked 6 settlements in Donetsk region overnight: no casualties reported

Russian troops fired 1677 times in six populated localities in Donetsk region yesterday. The enemy used aviation, Uragan MLRS, UAVs and artillery. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

Details

Over the last day, 6 localities in Donetsk region suffered hostile attacks: the town of Kurakhove, the villages of Kalynove, Mykolaivka, Novyi Komar, Predtechyne and Progress.

10 civilian objects were damaged - 9 residential buildings, an outbuilding.

Russian troops attacked Mykolaivka with Uragan rocket launchers, damaging three houses.

The village of Prohres was hit by an air strike. A house was destroyed. People were not injured.



The enemy shelled Kalynove village with artillery. 5 private houses were destroyed.



