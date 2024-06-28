Russians attack Novokairy in Kherson region, wounding two people

Russian troops struck Novokairy in Kherson region this morning, two people were reported injured, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"This morning, the occupants attacked the village of Novokaira in Beryslav district. Two people were injured as a result of the Russian shelling," the statement reads.

A 70-year-old woman reportedly suffered an explosive injury and an arm injury, and a 58-year-old man was diagnosed with an explosive injury.

The victims are being provided with medical care.

Russians hit critical infrastructure, ambulance in Kherson region, wounding 6 people