russians attack Kherson region: four civilians wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kherson region, four people were injured in Russian shelling on January 17, including an 81-year-old woman. The shelling also damaged buildings and vehicles, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched.
At least four people were wounded in the Kherson region as a result of russian shelling during the day, January 17. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .
Details
According to the investigation, on January 17, in the afternoon, the russian military fired on settlements in the Kherson region.
An 81-year-old woman was wounded in the village of Romashkove in Bilozerka community, she received medical aid on the spot
In addition, in Beryslav, three civilians sustained injuries of varying degrees. Two men and a woman were injured when an enemy drone exploded and hit a private house.
Addendum
It is noted that the shelling also damaged residential buildings, outbuildings and vehicles.
At present, under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Region Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Recall
During the latest shelling of Kherson, a fire broke out in the Dniprovsky district of the city . It is also known that a 37-year-old man died as a result of the shelling of Dniprovsky district .
In addition, , an 81-year-old woman from Kherson, was diagnosed with explosive trauma and contusions. Emergency doctors treated her on the spot.
