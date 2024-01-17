russians attack Kherson region: four civilians wounded

At least four people were wounded in the Kherson region as a result of russian shelling during the day, January 17. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

Details

According to the investigation, on January 17, in the afternoon, the russian military fired on settlements in the Kherson region.

An elderly woman is wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Kherson

An 81-year-old woman was wounded in the village of Romashkove in Bilozerka community, she received medical aid on the spot - the agency summarized.

In addition, in Beryslav, three civilians sustained injuries of varying degrees. Two men and a woman were injured when an enemy drone exploded and hit a private house.

Addendum

It is noted that the shelling also damaged residential buildings, outbuildings and vehicles.

At present, under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Region Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

During the latest shelling of Kherson, a fire broke out in the Dniprovsky district of the city . It is also known that a 37-year-old man died as a result of the shelling of Dniprovsky district .

In addition, , an 81-year-old woman from Kherson, was diagnosed with explosive trauma and contusions. Emergency doctors treated her on the spot.

Russians shell Kherson: power outages caused by enemy attacks