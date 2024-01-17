An elderly woman is wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Kherson
Kyiv • UNN
A 71-year-old woman was injured in the Russian shelling of Kherson. She is currently in hospital with an explosive injury, wounds to her forearm and head.
The enemy attacked the city again around 14:35. A 71-year-old Kherson resident who was in the building was wounded
The victim was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury, wounds to her forearm and head. She is receiving medical assistance.
