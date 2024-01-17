An elderly woman is wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Kherson

A 71-year-old woman was injured in the Russian shelling of Kherson. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked the city again around 14:35. A 71-year-old Kherson resident who was in the building was wounded - the CMA reported.

The victim was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury, wounds to her forearm and head. She is receiving medical assistance.

