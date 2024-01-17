A fire broke out in Kherson due to russian shelling: UAVs show the consequences of the strike on the city

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 30064 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105470 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133815 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133315 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173873 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170729 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279094 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178107 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167085 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148766 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 43444 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101042 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100627 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102558 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 59262 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 30064 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279094 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247196 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232376 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257769 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23797 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133815 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105159 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105208 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121410 views
A fire broke out in Kherson due to russian shelling: UAVs show the consequences of the strike on the city

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24765 views

During the recent shelling of Kherson by russian forces, a fire broke out in a residential area. This resulted in damage to homes and the death of a 37-year-old man.

During the latest shelling of Kherson, a fire broke out in the Dniprovsky district of the city. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the russian occupation forces shelled residential areas of Kherson for about an hour.

A garage and a car caught fire due to russian shelling. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire. The houses of the townspeople were also damaged

- Prokudin said.

He also posted a video of the aftermath of the Russian shelling of the city. Windows were smashed in houses, walls were destroyed in some places, and craters from explosions were visible on the streets.

Addendum

It is also known that a 37-year-old man died as a result of shelling in Dniprovsky district . In addition, an 81-year-old woman from Kherson was diagnosed with explosive trauma and contusions . Emergency doctors treated her on the spot.

Russians shell Kherson: power outages caused by enemy attacks17.01.24, 12:16 • 21386 views

Recall

russian occupation forces attacked Marhanets community in Nikopol district with a kamikaze drone, injuring a 13-year-old and a 19-year-old boy . Both victims are receiving medical care.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

