A fire broke out in Kherson due to russian shelling: UAVs show the consequences of the strike on the city

During the latest shelling of Kherson, a fire broke out in the Dniprovsky district of the city. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

According to him, the russian occupation forces shelled residential areas of Kherson for about an hour.

A garage and a car caught fire due to russian shelling. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire. The houses of the townspeople were also damaged - Prokudin said.

He also posted a video of the aftermath of the Russian shelling of the city. Windows were smashed in houses, walls were destroyed in some places, and craters from explosions were visible on the streets.

It is also known that a 37-year-old man died as a result of shelling in Dniprovsky district . In addition, an 81-year-old woman from Kherson was diagnosed with explosive trauma and contusions . Emergency doctors treated her on the spot.

russian occupation forces attacked Marhanets community in Nikopol district with a kamikaze drone, injuring a 13-year-old and a 19-year-old boy . Both victims are receiving medical care.