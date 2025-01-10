Britain has once again limited Putin's ability to finance aggression: Zelensky on new sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that by imposing sanctions against two Russian oil giants, Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, the United Kingdom has once again significantly limited Putin's ability to finance aggression, UNN reports.

"I am grateful to the United Kingdom for its unwavering support and decisive actions against the Russian war machine. By imposing sanctions on two of Russia's largest oil companies, the UK has once again significantly limited Putin's ability to finance his aggression. We appreciate the UK's ongoing efforts to counteract the shadowy operations of the Russian navy, which remain a key element of the oil trade. These synchronized actions with the United States demonstrate the strength of international unity," Zelenskyy wrote.

The United States is imposing the toughest sanctions on the Russian oil industry, according to a document circulated among traders in Europe and Asia by the US Treasury. Amid reports of sanctions, world oil prices rose 3% on Friday.

New sanctions The US targets Russia's main source of revenue and imposes sanctions on Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, more than 180 vessels and dozens of oil traders and oil service providers.

The British government has imposed direct sanctions against two Russian oil giants, Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, which earn about $23 billion a year.