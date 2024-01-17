Russians shell Kherson: power outages caused by enemy attacks

Russian troops continue shelling Kherson today, and as a result of the strikes on the Dniprovsky district of the city, there are power outages. This was reported by the head of the MVA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

At about 11.30 the enemy attacked Kherson! From the temporarily occupied left bank, the Russian army struck several times in the Dniprovsky district of the city. The shelling caused power outages - Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the shelling of Kherson by the Russian occupation forces is ongoing. He urged residents not to stay in the open and to move to safer places.

