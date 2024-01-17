Russians shell Mykhailivka in Kherson region, damaging a house
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army shelled Mykhailivka in Kherson region, setting a private house on fire. No casualties were reported.
The Russian army shelled Mykhailivka in Kherson region at night. The shelling damaged a private house, there were no casualties, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported, UNN reported.
"At night, the enemy army struck at Mykhailivka. As a result of the hit, a private house caught fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the RMA said in a Telegram post.
The Kherson RMA also showed a photo of the damaged house.
As a result of Russian shelling in Kherson region yesterday three people were wounded. The enemy army fired 75 times on the territory of the region yesterday.