Russians shell Mykhailivka in Kherson region, damaging a house

The Russian army shelled Mykhailivka in Kherson region at night. The shelling damaged a private house, there were no casualties, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported, UNN reported.

Details

"At night, the enemy army struck at Mykhailivka. As a result of the hit, a private house caught fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the RMA said in a Telegram post.

The Kherson RMA also showed a photo of the damaged house.

Recall

As a result of Russian shelling in Kherson region yesterday three people were wounded. The enemy army fired 75 times on the territory of the region yesterday.