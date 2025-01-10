NABU ex-detective Timur Arshavin's escape to Romania: the Bureau issued a statement

Timur Arshavin, who allegedly illegally crossed the border and fled to Romania, has not been an employee of the NABU since July 2023. This is stated in a statement by the Bureau, reports UNN.

“In response to the information disseminated in the media, we would like to inform you that the person in question, who allegedly left the territory of Ukraine illegally, is not an employee of the NABU. We note that this person stopped working at the Bureau in July 2023, having resigned of his own free will. Therefore, she was in no way connected with the Bureau's activities at the time of these events,” the NABU said.

Context

Today, a number of Telegram channels spread information that NABU detective Timur Arshavin allegedly fled to Romania by illegally crossing the border. They also cited a Facebook post in which former Romanian border guards wrote about many fugitives from Ukraine, including law enforcement officers. Arshavin's name appears in one of these posts.

Recall

In 2024, the State Bureau of Investigation investigated 287 criminal proceedings related to the illegal transfer of men liable for military service abroad.