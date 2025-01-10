Zelenskyy: 60,000 Russian troops are deployed in Kursk direction, which allowed to secure Kharkiv and Sumy

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40153 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144842 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125930 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133638 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133231 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169649 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110377 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163026 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104414 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113937 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 91131 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128947 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127611 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 89094 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100596 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144837 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169647 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163022 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190812 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180070 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127611 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128947 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142412 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134078 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151305 views
Zelenskyy: 60,000 Russian troops are deployed in Kursk direction, which allowed to secure Kharkiv and Sumy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44664 views

Zelensky spoke about Ukraine's preventive steps to protect Kharkiv and Sumy from the Russian offensive. Thanks to these actions, 60,000 Russian troops were pulled back to the Kursk region.

Currently, there are 60,000 Russian troops in the Kursk region, who managed to pull back from Kharkiv and Sumy and protect these cities from attack. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian TV channel RaiNews24, UNN reports.

"These were preventive steps, because we knew and not only we knew. Our European colleagues and American intelligence... we shared information, everyone understood that this was Putin's next goal - to occupy our north, the city of Sumy. The city of Kharkiv. Today, Kharkiv has more than 1 million people, so these are all big cities where a lot of people live, and if he occupies, hundreds of thousands of people will die, so we had to take the first steps, and we saw a large number of their troops amassing to occupy Sumy, and we took the first step before they did. This helped us a lot," Zelensky said.

He noted that 60,000 Russian troops are currently deployed in the Kursk sector.

"It also helped us in the Kharkiv region, they moved a lot of troops from Kharkiv to Kursk, and we were able to stop them in the Kharkiv region. This was a tactical success for Ukraine, but not a success for the occupation, we don't need their territory, we don't need their lands, we just want to live peacefully at home without war. This is the only thing we need, and this is why these appropriate steps were taken," the President added.

Recall

President Zelenskyy has previously stated that the operation in the Kursk region has become a powerful bargaining chip in negotiations with the countries of the Global South. According to Bloomberg, the Ukrainian Armed Forces may leave the Kursk region by spring 2025.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

