NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 60568 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 68250 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 90095 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 172318 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 218389 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134794 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363481 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180511 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148978 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197606 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Russians attack Donetsk region with guided bombs: two people killed, 9 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23321 views

Two people were killed and nine wounded as a result of Russian shelling of 23 settlements in Donetsk region using KAB-500 and D-30SN guided bombs, which caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

Russians attack Donetsk region with guided bombs: two people killed, 9 injured

Russian troops shelled 23 localities in Donetsk region yesterday, killing two people and wounding nine others. The Russian army fired, in particular, with UMPB D-30SN and KAB-500 bombs. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region. 

Details

Law enforcers recorded 2,511 Russian attacks on Donetsk region's localities over the last day.

The Russian army opened fire on  the towns of Hirnyk, Kostyantynivka, Lyman, Selydove, Siversk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Hostrye, Hrodivka, Zarichne, Nyzhnyk, Pivnichne, Rayhorodok, the villages of Halytsynivka, Dalne, Katerynivka, Kostyantynopil, Kostyantynopilske, Nova Poltavka, Novoselydivka, Odradne, Ostrovske, Serhiivka.

As a result of the Russian attacks, 61 civilian objects were damaged, including 49 residential buildings, shops, an educational institution, a library, cars, an excavator and a field of wheat.

According to law enforcement, Russians hit Selydove with a KAB-500 guided bomb, killing a civilian and injuring three other residents. Twenty-four private houses and two cars were damaged.

In New York, the enemy also hit a private home, killing a man.

Two civilians were wounded in Siversk, one in Hirnyk, Zarichne,  Pivnichne and Chasovyi Yar.

In addition, the enemy dropped two UMPB D-30SN bombs on the Lyman, damaging an agricultural facility, though there were no casualties.

The occupiers directed an UMPB D-30SN bomb at Kostiantynopil, destroying 4 private houses, two shops, an educational institution, and a library.

As a result of an air strike with an UMPB D-30SN guided bomb in Odradne, 6 houses were damaged.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

