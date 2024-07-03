Russians attack Donetsk region with guided bombs: two people killed, 9 injured

Russian troops shelled 23 localities in Donetsk region yesterday, killing two people and wounding nine others. The Russian army fired, in particular, with UMPB D-30SN and KAB-500 bombs. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

Law enforcers recorded 2,511 Russian attacks on Donetsk region's localities over the last day.

The Russian army opened fire on the towns of Hirnyk, Kostyantynivka, Lyman, Selydove, Siversk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Hostrye, Hrodivka, Zarichne, Nyzhnyk, Pivnichne, Rayhorodok, the villages of Halytsynivka, Dalne, Katerynivka, Kostyantynopil, Kostyantynopilske, Nova Poltavka, Novoselydivka, Odradne, Ostrovske, Serhiivka.

As a result of the Russian attacks, 61 civilian objects were damaged, including 49 residential buildings, shops, an educational institution, a library, cars, an excavator and a field of wheat.

According to law enforcement, Russians hit Selydove with a KAB-500 guided bomb, killing a civilian and injuring three other residents. Twenty-four private houses and two cars were damaged.

In New York, the enemy also hit a private home, killing a man.

Two civilians were wounded in Siversk, one in Hirnyk, Zarichne, Pivnichne and Chasovyi Yar.

In addition, the enemy dropped two UMPB D-30SN bombs on the Lyman, damaging an agricultural facility, though there were no casualties.

The occupiers directed an UMPB D-30SN bomb at Kostiantynopil, destroying 4 private houses, two shops, an educational institution, and a library.

As a result of an air strike with an UMPB D-30SN guided bomb in Odradne, 6 houses were damaged.