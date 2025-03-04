Russians are forcibly conscripting athletes in temporarily occupied territories into their army - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is forcibly recruiting athletes of conscription age from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into its army. Athletes are offered to compete under the flag of the Russian Federation and combine military service with training.
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), the Russians have begun to conscript athletes of draft age into their army. This was reported by UNN citing the Center for National Resistance (CNR).
Details
It is noted that athletes who agree to compete under the occupation flag will be included in the general list of candidates for the sports teams of the Russian Federation.
However, considering the exclusion of the Russian Federation from a number of sports competitions and the non-recognition of the occupied territories by the world, it is possible that athletes will still have to end their sports careers and be eliminated on the battlefield
The CNR added that currently these athletes will combine military service with training.
Reminder
In the temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainian agrarians must confirm their activities according to Russian standards. Out of 1021 enterprises in Luhansk region, only 175 have received such status, the rest are "nationalized" or in the process.
