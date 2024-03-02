$41.340.03
+20°
3m/s
38%
russian X-101 cruise missile neutralized in Vinnytsia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33235 views

Law enforcement and rescuers in Vinnytsia region have neutralized the remains of a russian cruise missile that did not detonate when it fell.

russian X-101 cruise missile neutralized in Vinnytsia region

In Vinnytsia region, law enforcement officers together with rescuers neutralized the remains of a Russian cruise missile that did not detonate during the fall. This was reported by the press service of the National Police in Vinnytsia region, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police explosives experts, the cruise missile did not detonate any warheads as a result of the fall, but it still posed a danger to people.

The fragments of the explosive object scattered within a radius of 200 meters.

The police examined the dangerous object, recorded and secured the scene. Rescuers neutralized the missile

- the department summarized. 

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports that 174,000 square kilometers of Ukraine's territory are contaminated by Russian mines and unexploded ordnance.

He announced plans to hold two conferences on demining this year with the support of Switzerland.

