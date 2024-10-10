Russian troops shelled a post office in the center of Kherson at night
At night, Russian troops attacked a post office in the center of Kherson. The building was damaged, windows were smashed, the roof and fence were destroyed, and official vehicles were damaged, but there were no casualties.
Russian troops struck a post office in the center of Kherson at night, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
"At night, a post office in the center of Kherson came under fire from Russian troops. The shelling smashed windows, damaged the roof, walls and fence, as well as service vehicles. Fortunately, there were no casualties," said Prokudin.
