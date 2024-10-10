Russian troops shelled a post office in the center of Kherson at night

Russian troops struck a post office in the center of Kherson at night, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, a post office in the center of Kherson came under fire from Russian troops. The shelling smashed windows, damaged the roof, walls and fence, as well as service vehicles. Fortunately, there were no casualties," said Prokudin.

“Shahed” downed in Kherson region, 1 killed and 10 wounded due to Russian attacks