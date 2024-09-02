Russian troops shelled 26 settlements in Chernihiv region over a week

Over the past week, Russian troops fired 75 times at 26 settlements in Chernihiv region, 296 explosions were recorded, said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA, on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Northern Regional Representative Office of the State Border Guard Service on Facebook, over the past day, Russians shelled six villages in three border communities in Chernihiv region: Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska, and Snovska. They fired from cannon artillery and mortars, used FPV drones and dropped explosives from a drone. In total, border guards recorded 68 explosions.

- Novhorod-Siverska community: one explosion, allegedly from an FPV drone, in Hremyach village; four explosions, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar in the area of Yasna Polyana village.

- Semenivska community: two explosions, probably from a 120-mm mortar in the direction of Hremyachka village;

- Snovska community: three explosions, allegedly from cannon artillery and two explosions, allegedly from a UAV, in the direction of Kliusy village; five explosions, allegedly from FPV drones and 22 explosions, allegedly from a 120 mm mortar in the area of Khrinivka village; one explosion, allegedly from a UAV, and 16 explosions, allegedly from cannon artillery and 12 explosions from rocket artillery in Yeline village.

There is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

