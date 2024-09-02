Russian troops shelled 26 settlements in Chernihiv region over a week

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126240 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130924 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215044 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162131 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158159 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145236 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207370 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112634 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194955 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105208 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100816 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 80834 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106144 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102937 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 67206 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 215046 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207370 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194956 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221390 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209138 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 38866 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 51873 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153793 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152826 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156779 views
Actual
Russian troops shelled 26 settlements in Chernihiv region over a week

Russian troops shelled 26 settlements in Chernihiv region over a week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18540 views

Over the past week, the enemy fired 75 times at 26 settlements in Chernihiv region, 296 explosions were recorded. In one day, Russians fired at 6 villages in 3 border communities using artillery, mortars and drones.

Over the past week, Russian troops fired 75 times at 26 settlements in Chernihiv region, 296 explosions were recorded, said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA, on Monday, UNN reports.

Over the past week, the enemy fired 75 times at 26 localities in Chernihiv region. 296 explosions were recorded. The enemy carried out 22 air strikes using FPV drones. Damaged civilian infrastructure

- Chaus wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to the Northern Regional Representative Office of the State Border Guard Service on Facebook, over the past day, Russians shelled six villages in three border communities in Chernihiv region: Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska, and Snovska. They fired from cannon artillery and mortars, used FPV drones and dropped explosives from a drone. In total, border guards recorded 68 explosions.

- Novhorod-Siverska community: one explosion, allegedly from an FPV drone, in Hremyach village; four explosions, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar in the area of Yasna Polyana village.

- Semenivska community: two explosions, probably from a 120-mm mortar in the direction of Hremyachka village;

- Snovska community: three explosions, allegedly from cannon artillery and two explosions, allegedly from a UAV, in the direction of Kliusy village; five explosions, allegedly from FPV drones and 22 explosions, allegedly from a 120 mm mortar in the area of Khrinivka village; one explosion, allegedly from a UAV, and 16 explosions, allegedly from cannon artillery and 12 explosions from rocket artillery in Yeline village.

There is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Russian troops launch a missile strike in Chernihiv region - OK “North”30.08.24, 10:45 • 20808 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising