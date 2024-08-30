Russian troops launch a missile strike in Chernihiv region - OK “North”

Russian troops have launched a missile attack on Chernihiv region, the operational command "North" reported on Facebook on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

Russian invaders reportedly continue shelling the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. In total, as of 5 a.m. on August 30, 97 attacks (350 explosions) were recorded over the course of the day using various types of weapons.

According to the "North" command center, "an explosion, probably a rocket attack," was recorded in Bylka, Chernihiv region, yesterday.

"14 civilians were wounded. The enemy attacked Chernihiv and Sumy regions with missiles and bombs. The enemy's use of unmanned aerial vehicles remains high. The number of attacks has increased again. An educational institution, apartment and private residential buildings, industrial and critical infrastructure facilities, private cars, etc. were damaged," the ‘North’ command reported.

