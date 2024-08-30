ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Russian army fired 17 times at Chernihiv region: there are damages

Russian army fired 17 times at Chernihiv region: there are damages

 • 15001 views

On August 29, the occupiers fired 17 times in Chernihiv region. Residential buildings, a shop and outbuildings were damaged and destroyed in the villages of Novhorod-Siverska and Semenivska communities.

Russian troops fired 17 times in Chernihiv region over the past day. In the villages of two communities, residential buildings, a shop and outbuildings were damaged and destroyed, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day of August 29, the enemy carried out 17 attacks (52 explosions) in Chernihiv region," Chaus wrote and listed:

  • Novhorod-Siverska community: a shop was damaged in the village and a private house in the neighboring village.
  • Semenivska community: two outbuildings burned down in the village, 5 houses and 2 outbuildings burned down in another village.

According to the head of the RMA, there were no injuries.

Russians attacked a civilian car with food from a drone in Chernihiv region: the driver was injured29.08.24, 15:38 • 18653 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

