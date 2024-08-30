Russian army fired 17 times at Chernihiv region: there are damages

Russian troops fired 17 times in Chernihiv region over the past day. In the villages of two communities, residential buildings, a shop and outbuildings were damaged and destroyed, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

"During the day of August 29, the enemy carried out 17 attacks (52 explosions) in Chernihiv region," Chaus wrote and listed:

Novhorod-Siverska community: a shop was damaged in the village and a private house in the neighboring village.

Semenivska community: two outbuildings burned down in the village, 5 houses and 2 outbuildings burned down in another village.

According to the head of the RMA, there were no injuries.

