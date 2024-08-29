Russians attacked a civilian car with food from a drone in Chernihiv region: the driver was injured

On the border of Chernihiv region, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car carrying groceries, the 56-year-old driver was injured, the regional police reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the border region, the Russian army targeted a civilian VAZ car driven by a 56-year-old local resident with explosives from a drone. The man was delivering food and bread to residents of a remote border village. As a result of the explosion, the man sustained a concussion, and his car was damaged," the police reported on Telegram.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for violation of the laws and customs of war.

