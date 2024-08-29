ukenru
Publications
Actual people
Actual places
Russians shelled 7 villages in Chernihiv region: almost 30 explosions per day

Russians shelled 7 villages in Chernihiv region: almost 30 explosions per day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19775 views

On August 28, Russian troops shelled 7 border villages in Chernihiv region. About 30 explosions were recorded in Semenivska and Snovska communities, with no casualties among the local population.

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 7 border villages in Chernihiv region. About 30 explosions were recorded in Semenivska and Snovska communities, with no casualties among the local population, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day on August 28, Russians fired on seven border villages in Chernihiv region: those in Semenivka and Snovsk communities. The military recorded almost 30 explosions," the statement reads and lists:

  • Semenivka community. 16 explosions (probably from cannon artillery, 120-mm mortars, an explosive device dropped from a UAV and an FPV drone) were in the direction of Orlykivka, Liskivshchyna, Medvedivka, Mykolaivka, Yanzhulivka and Zarichchya. 
  • Snovska community. 13 explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar, cannon artillery and multiple rocket launchers) were in the direction of Khrinivka.

There is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

