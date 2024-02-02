Russian troops have started to attack with ballistic missiles more often: Ihnat explains the reasons

Russian troops are increasing the use of ballistic missiles for their strikes on Ukraine, which are more difficult to shoot down by air defense forces. Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Of course, the number of ballistic missiles has increased. This can be traced back to December 29, when there was one of the largest attacks on the territory of Ukraine, when 158 air attack vehicles were used. Thus, the enemy uses missiles flying along a ballistic trajectory more often, - Ignat said.

Details

He reminded us that Russia more often uses Iskander-M ballistic missiles, Kinzhal airborne ballistic missiles, X-22 cruise missiles, which attack the target on the ballistic trajectory, and S-300 missiles.

The enemy realizes that we have certain capabilities to shoot down Shaheds and cruise missiles. Therefore, the enemy is more likely to use ballistics, which can only be shot down by special means, of which we do not have many, - Ignat added.

At the same time, the spokesperson emphasized that the Defense Forces also use so-called passive means of defense and the enemy often hits false targets with ballistic missiles.

Recall

On the night of February 2, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 11 out of 24 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops in the skies over Ukraine, while at least seven more failed to reach their targets.