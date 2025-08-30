$41.260.00
Russian troops attacked Sumy region, village head injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

On August 30, Russian troops attacked Shostka and Konotop districts of Sumy Oblast. As a result of the shelling, a 62-year-old head of one of the villages was injured.

Russian troops attacked Sumy region, village head injured
Illustrative photo

Russian troops attacked two districts of Sumy Oblast on Saturday, August 30. As a result of the shelling, the head of one of the villages was injured. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the OBA, according to UNN.

Today, Russians attacked Shostka and Konotop districts

- Hryhorov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to the official, around 4:30 PM, an enemy drone struck the Druzhbivka community. A 62-year-old man, the head of one of the villages, was injured. He received assistance on the spot, without hospitalization.

In addition, later, the Russians attacked the Putyvl community. Previously, with two attack UAVs, and also shelled the territory with long-range MLRS. There are damaged residential buildings and a truck.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian troops are gradually being pushed back in the Sumy direction. In Zaporizhzhia, the situation remains unchanged, and there is still danger due to the accumulation of enemy landing forces.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy