Russian troops attacked rescuers while they were eliminating the consequences of a strike in Dnipropetrovsk region
The enemy struck firefighters in the Samarivskyi district while they were eliminating the consequences of the attack. One fire truck was destroyed, and no personnel were injured.
Russians struck rescuers while they were clearing the aftermath of a night attack in the Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.
It is noted that one fire truck was destroyed, and two more were significantly damaged.
Fortunately, the firefighters were not injured. They were in a safe place during the attack
In early March, in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone struck a suburban train. One person died, and 10 passengers were injured.
