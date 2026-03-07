Russian troops attacked rescuers while they were eliminating the consequences of a strike in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russians struck rescuers while they were clearing the aftermath of a night attack in the Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that one fire truck was destroyed, and two more were significantly damaged.

Fortunately, the firefighters were not injured. They were in a safe place during the attack - the statement reads.

Recall

In early March, in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone struck a suburban train. One person died, and 10 passengers were injured.

