06:45 PM • 972 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 1842 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 2486 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 4204 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 8322 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 11575 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 12597 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 12469 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 21043 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13245 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusives
Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with aerial bombs: two dead, five wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

Two people were killed as a result of Russian aerial bomb strike on Pokrovsk community in Dnipropetrovsk region. Five more people were injured and hospitalized.

Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with aerial bombs: two dead, five wounded

The Russian army struck Dnipropetrovsk region with aerial bombs, killing two people and injuring five more. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

Details

As reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, the enemy struck the Pokrovska community with aerial bombs. Private houses were damaged.

Two local residents died, five were injured. These are men aged 71, 69, 59, and 47, and a 21-year-old woman. All injured have been hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

- the report says.

AFU expels Russian occupiers from Dnipropetrovsk region - Air Assault Forces22.02.26, 15:52 • 5148 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast