Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with aerial bombs: two dead, five wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Two people were killed as a result of Russian aerial bomb strike on Pokrovsk community in Dnipropetrovsk region. Five more people were injured and hospitalized.
The Russian army struck Dnipropetrovsk region with aerial bombs, killing two people and injuring five more. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.
Details
As reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, the enemy struck the Pokrovska community with aerial bombs. Private houses were damaged.
Two local residents died, five were injured. These are men aged 71, 69, 59, and 47, and a 21-year-old woman. All injured have been hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.
AFU expels Russian occupiers from Dnipropetrovsk region - Air Assault Forces22.02.26, 15:52 • 5148 views