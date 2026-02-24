Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with aerial bombs: two dead, five wounded

The Russian army struck Dnipropetrovsk region with aerial bombs, killing two people and injuring five more. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

As reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, the enemy struck the Pokrovska community with aerial bombs. Private houses were damaged.

Two local residents died, five were injured. These are men aged 71, 69, 59, and 47, and a 21-year-old woman. All injured have been hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.