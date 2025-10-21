Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones, there are casualties

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
05:00 AM • 898 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 19999 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 42143 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 35676 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 44767 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 80183 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 32991 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 32640 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 12638 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 27340 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.5m/s
90%
751mm
Popular news
Internet crash for two hours: Amazon Web Services outage caused a wave of memes and panic on social mediaPhotoOctober 20, 07:24 PM • 3102 views
Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: powerful explosions rocked the cityOctober 20, 09:28 PM • 6356 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv: ballistic missile threatOctober 20, 09:35 PM • 8586 views
Rostov region of the Russian Federation massively attacked by drones: power outage, injured (video)PhotoVideo11:40 PM • 5378 views
Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonight01:14 AM • 11290 views
Publications
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 23253 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 80180 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 51565 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 122297 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 88316 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Boris Pistorius
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 15280 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 71772 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 67089 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 86824 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 84162 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136

Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1316 views

On the night of October 21, Russian troops attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with Shahed drones. As a result of the attack, three people were hospitalized.

Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones, there are casualties

On the night of October 21, Russian troops attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with Shahed drones. As a result of the attack, three people were injured and hospitalized. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the  Telegram channel of the Kherson City Military Administration (Kherson City Council).  

Three people are known to have been injured as a result of the night attack on Kherson by Russian Shahed-type attack UAVs in the Korabelny district.

- the message says.

It is noted that a 70-year-old woman and two men aged 53 and 76 were hospitalized with mine-blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds. One of the men has an open forearm fracture. The victims are being provided with all necessary medical care.

Recall

On the night of October 21, Russian troops  attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. In the Industrial district of Kharkiv, Russian KABs hit a residential area, damaging at least 15 private houses. Also  confirmed was a strike on the Nemyshliansky district of the city. According to the mayor, nine people were injured in the city.  

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Shahed-136
Kherson