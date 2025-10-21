Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones, there are casualties

On the night of October 21, Russian troops attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with Shahed drones. As a result of the attack, three people were injured and hospitalized. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kherson City Military Administration (Kherson City Council).

Three people are known to have been injured as a result of the night attack on Kherson by Russian Shahed-type attack UAVs in the Korabelny district. - the message says.

It is noted that a 70-year-old woman and two men aged 53 and 76 were hospitalized with mine-blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds. One of the men has an open forearm fracture. The victims are being provided with all necessary medical care.

Recall

On the night of October 21, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. In the Industrial district of Kharkiv, Russian KABs hit a residential area, damaging at least 15 private houses. Also confirmed was a strike on the Nemyshliansky district of the city. According to the mayor, nine people were injured in the city.