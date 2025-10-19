Russian troops attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions

Russia attacked a mine in Dnipropetrovsk region: 192 miners underground – DTEK

Russian troops attacked an energy facility in the Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions on Sunday evening. In Dnipropetrovsk region, 192 miners remained underground, and their evacuation to the surface is currently underway. This was reported by DTEK, writes UNN.

Details

According to DTEK, work is currently underway to evacuate mine workers and miners.

This is already the 4th large-scale enemy attack on DTEK's coal enterprises in the last 2 months - the company noted.

In addition, as reported by Chernihivoblenergo, in Chernihiv region, due to an attack on an object in Koriukivka district, almost 55,000 subscribers were left without electricity.

At 7 p.m., the Rashists attacked an energy facility in Koriukivka district. The damage is very significant. Almost 55,000 subscribers are without electricity – reported the local administration.

The agency added that emergency recovery work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

