Russian troops attack Zaporizhzhia: at least two people wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia. At least 2 hits were recorded, one of them on a critical infrastructure facility. Preliminary, 2 people were wounded.
On the afternoon of September 23, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia once again. At least 2 hits were recorded in the city, as a result of which several people were wounded. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Details
According to the report, one of the strikes occurred in an open area in Zaporizhzhya district. Preliminary, no one was injured.
The Russians hit our people again. A second strike was made on a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary, 2 people were wounded. Services are already working on the ground
Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia23.09.24, 17:10 • 16300 views