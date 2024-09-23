Russian troops attack Zaporizhzhia: at least two people wounded

On the afternoon of September 23, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia once again. At least 2 hits were recorded in the city, as a result of which several people were wounded. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the report, one of the strikes occurred in an open area in Zaporizhzhya district. Preliminary, no one was injured.

The Russians hit our people again. A second strike was made on a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary, 2 people were wounded. Services are already working on the ground - said the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA.

