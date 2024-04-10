Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia

The sound of an explosion was heard in some parts of Zaporizhzhia, according to Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports . Earlier, an air alert was declared in the city and region.

Details

Before the explosions, an air raid alert was declared in the region.

