Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
After an air alert was declared in the city and region, explosions were heard in some areas of Zaporizhzhia.
The sound of an explosion was heard in some parts of Zaporizhzhia, according to Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports . Earlier, an air alert was declared in the city and region.
Details
The sound of an explosion was heard in some areas of Zaporizhzhia, according to correspondents of the
Before the explosions, an air raid alert was declared in the region.
50 explosions in a day: Russian troops shell Sumy region10.04.2024, 00:11 • 31564 views