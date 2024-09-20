Russian submarine in Black Sea waters guarding base in Novorossiysk - Navy
Kyiv • UNN
There is one Russian submarine in the Black Sea, which serves as a security base in Novorossiysk. According to the navy spokesperson, this allows the Russians to more or less safely perform tasks at sea.
There is only one unit left in the Black Sea, and the fact that it is a carrier does not affect anything. First of all, it is used because it is a submarine that allows Russians to perform at least some tasks at sea, such as protecting the Novorossiysk base, more or less safely
According to him, this submarine most likely performs a security function.
A few days ago, the Ukrainian Navy reported the presence of Russian missile carriers in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. The total number of Kalibr cruise missiles on board is 36.