Russian submarine in Black Sea waters guarding base in Novorossiysk - Navy

There is one Russian submarine in the Black Sea, which performs the security function of the base in Novorossiysk. This was stated by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

There is only one unit left in the Black Sea, and the fact that it is a carrier does not affect anything. First of all, it is used because it is a submarine that allows Russians to perform at least some tasks at sea, such as protecting the Novorossiysk base, more or less safely - Pletenchuk says.

According to him, this submarine most likely performs a security function.

Recall

A few days ago, the Ukrainian Navy reported the presence of Russian missile carriers in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. The total number of Kalibr cruise missiles on board is 36.