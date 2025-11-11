Russian strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure: border crossing point with Romania not operating

Due to massive Russian attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, the international automobile checkpoint "Diakivtsi" on the border with Romania currently lacks industrial power supply. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Due to this, the processing of vehicles and pedestrians in both directions is not carried out. Measures are being taken to restore electricity supply.

Citizens were urged to take this information into account when crossing the border with Romania and to use the checkpoints "Krasnoilsk" and "Porubne".

Recall

On the night of November 11, Romania activated air defense systems due to a Russian attack on southern Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of the neighboring country reported a drone crash and debris.