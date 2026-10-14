Russian strikes on pharmaceutical warehouses: The Cabinet of Ministers accelerated the delivery of medicines to pharmacies and hospitals

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to simplify control procedures and speed up the delivery of imported medicines directly to pharmacies and hospitals following Russian strikes on medicine warehouses. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

From now on, an authorized representative of the importing company may independently verify that the shipment complies with the accompanying documents and conduct a visual inspection of the packaging, with mandatory photographic documentation. The results are sent to the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control, which issues a quality conclusion. If the same batch of medicines is imported into Ukraine again, the inspection is reduced to one business day - Koretskyi noted.

The head of government noted that state quality control remains in place, while the requirements for the quality and safety of medicines remain unchanged.

Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine