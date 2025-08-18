Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: three dead, 20 wounded

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 15663 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 21095 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 18864 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 38840 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 56661 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 105133 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 144608 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 90843 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 88043 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 68274 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
53%
749mm
Popular news
"Hit Putin with a hammer": US Vice President during Trump's first term made a harsh call to his former bossAugust 18, 12:30 AM • 17580 views
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian childrenAugust 18, 02:03 AM • 20351 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hitAugust 18, 02:08 AM • 23750 views
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhotoAugust 18, 04:09 AM • 23259 views
Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: civilian infrastructure damaged07:20 AM • 10740 views
Publications
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 9336 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 15679 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo08:23 AM • 21117 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 105151 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 389960 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Child
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Europe
Alaska
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 38468 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 33065 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 68395 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 56879 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 124297 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
KAB-500
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: three dead, 20 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on August 18, three people were killed and 20 were injured. Among the victims is a 17-year-old boy; many of the wounded are in serious condition.

Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: three dead, 20 wounded

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on August 18, three people died and 20 more were injured. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the military administration noted that many of the injured are in serious condition. Among the victims was a 17-year-old boy.

Some of the victims are currently in operating rooms. Doctors are doing everything possible to save their lives and health

- wrote Fedorov.

Later, he clarified that 20 people had been affected so far. All victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.

He also reported that the man rescued by rescuers from the rubble, unfortunately, died.

Recall

UNN reported that after the Russian attack on the regional center, two people in serious condition were hospitalized to medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia. The number of victims is growing.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Child
Telegram
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia