Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: three dead, 20 wounded

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on August 18, three people died and 20 more were injured. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the military administration noted that many of the injured are in serious condition. Among the victims was a 17-year-old boy.

Some of the victims are currently in operating rooms. Doctors are doing everything possible to save their lives and health - wrote Fedorov.

Later, he clarified that 20 people had been affected so far. All victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.

He also reported that the man rescued by rescuers from the rubble, unfortunately, died.

Recall

UNN reported that after the Russian attack on the regional center, two people in serious condition were hospitalized to medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia. The number of victims is growing.