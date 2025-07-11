$41.820.05
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region: 58-year-old man killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

In the Zaporizhzhia region, a 58-year-old man was killed as a result of enemy artillery shelling of the Stepnohirsk community. His body was found after the strike on a residential area.

Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region: 58-year-old man killed

In Zaporizhzhia region, a 58-year-old man died as a result of an enemy attack on the Stepnohirsk community. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

A 58-year-old man died as a result of enemy shelling of the Stepnohirsk community. The body of the deceased was found after artillery shelling of a residential area.

– Fedorov wrote.

Addition

According to Ivan Fedorov, during the day the occupiers launched 592 attacks on 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, Russian troops carried out 7 air strikes on Plavni, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, and Novoandriivka.

Recall

On Friday, July 11, Russian occupiers killed a resident of Kherson. They attacked him with a strike drone. The man was riding a bicycle in the Dniprovskyi district of the city: the strike caused injuries incompatible with life.

UNN also reported that on July 11, Russians shelled a healthcare facility in Bilozerka, Kherson region. The building of the facility was damaged, and a patient and two employees were injured – they sustained explosive and shrapnel wounds.

Meanwhile, the Air Defense Forces shot down an enemy drone in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

