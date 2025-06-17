Russian strike on Kyiv: railway and grain damaged

At night, during the Russian air attack, railway infrastructure in Kyiv and the region was damaged. Grain was also damaged. This was reported by the Chairman of the Board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi on Facebook, reports UNN.

Kyiv, this morning. Ukrainian railway, Ukrainian grain. The enemy continues to destroy everything Ukrainian. However. No chance. Everything will be restored promptly, there will be no impact on train traffic - wrote Pertsovskyi.

Ukrzaliznytsia also reports that tonight, during a massive air attack, railway infrastructure in Kyiv and the region was damaged.

Addition

At night, Russia launched 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukraine, 402 drones and 26 missiles were neutralized, including two "Kinzhal", one of which was lost locationally.

On the night of June 17, dormitories of the Kyiv Aviation Institute were damaged due to a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation on the capital of Ukraine.