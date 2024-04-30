Russian strike on Kharkiv: mayor clarifies information about the victims

According to updated data , one person was killed and seven others were injured in today's Russian attack on Kharkiv, Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Tuesday, UNN reports .

Information on the victims has been updated. One person was killed and seven were wounded. - Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, two dead and six wounded were reported as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv.

Russians attacked two districts of Kharkiv: hits on civilian infrastructure and strikes near the park area were recorded