Russian strike on Kharkiv: mayor clarifies information about the victims
Kyiv • UNN
According to an update from Kharkiv's Igor Terekhov, one person was killed and seven wounded in a Russian attack on the city
According to updated data , one person was killed and seven others were injured in today's Russian attack on Kharkiv, Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Tuesday, UNN reports .
Information on the victims has been updated. One person was killed and seven were wounded.
Earlier, two dead and six wounded were reported as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv.
