Russians attacked two districts of Kharkiv: hits on civilian infrastructure and strikes near the park area were recorded

Russian troops attacked Kholodnohirsky and Kyivsky districts of Kharkiv, striking at civilian infrastructure, the number of victims is being clarified, the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov and Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Occupants attacked Kholodnohirsky and Kyivsky districts of Kharkiv. Civilian infrastructure was hit. Strikes were recorded near the park area. The number of casualties is being clarified - Sinegubov said on Telegram.

Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov also said that there will be two "arrivals" in Kyiv and Kholodnohirsky districts. "They hit civilian objects. In Kyivskyi district, again, like yesterday, it hit a residential area. Information about the victims and damage is being clarified," Terekhov wrote in Telegram.

At the same time, he said, the threat of repeated launches of the CABs in the city still remains.

Kharkiv is again under attack by the Russian army - RMA