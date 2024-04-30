Kharkiv is again under attack by the Russian army - RMA

Kharkiv is being attacked by Russian troops, explosions are heard in the city, residents are urged to take shelter, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov and Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The occupiers are striking at Kharkiv! Stay in shelters!" the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, posted on Telegram.

"Explosions can be heard in Kharkiv - the city is under attack by the aggressor. Be careful," Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov added in Telegram.

Air alert continues in the region.

The AFU Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use, and later of the KABs in Kharkiv region.

