Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy reportedly attacked with two ballistic "Iskanders" - Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 595 views

Today at 9:15 AM, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, reportedly with two Iskander-M type ballistic missiles. The strike destroyed a house of culture, two shops, and damaged private homes, with casualties and fatalities.

Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy reportedly attacked with two ballistic "Iskanders" - Defense Forces

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops today launched a missile attack, presumably with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, reported on Tuesday by the South of Ukraine Defense Forces on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the South of Ukraine Defense Forces, the enemy launched a missile attack today, July 1, at 9:15 a.m.

"Preliminarily, two ballistic missiles, presumably of the "Iskander-M" type, were used. As a result of the strike, a culture house and two shops were destroyed, and private houses were damaged. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead among the local population," reported the South of Ukraine Defense Forces.

Details, as indicated, are being clarified.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
9K720 Iskander
