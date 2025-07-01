Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy reportedly attacked with two ballistic "Iskanders" - Defense Forces

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops today launched a missile attack, presumably with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, reported on Tuesday by the South of Ukraine Defense Forces on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the South of Ukraine Defense Forces, the enemy launched a missile attack today, July 1, at 9:15 a.m.

"Preliminarily, two ballistic missiles, presumably of the "Iskander-M" type, were used. As a result of the strike, a culture house and two shops were destroyed, and private houses were damaged. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead among the local population," reported the South of Ukraine Defense Forces.

Details, as indicated, are being clarified.

Russian missile attack on Kamianske district results in casualties - RMA