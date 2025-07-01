Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy reportedly attacked with two ballistic "Iskanders" - Defense Forces
Kyiv • UNN
Today at 9:15 AM, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, reportedly with two Iskander-M type ballistic missiles. The strike destroyed a house of culture, two shops, and damaged private homes, with casualties and fatalities.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops today launched a missile attack, presumably with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, reported on Tuesday by the South of Ukraine Defense Forces on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
According to the South of Ukraine Defense Forces, the enemy launched a missile attack today, July 1, at 9:15 a.m.
"Preliminarily, two ballistic missiles, presumably of the "Iskander-M" type, were used. As a result of the strike, a culture house and two shops were destroyed, and private houses were damaged. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead among the local population," reported the South of Ukraine Defense Forces.
Details, as indicated, are being clarified.
Russian missile attack on Kamianske district results in casualties - RMA01.07.25, 10:47 • 926 views