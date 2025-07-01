Russian missile attack on Kamianske district results in casualties - RMA

In Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a morning missile attack by Russian troops on Kamianske district, there are dead and wounded, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, said on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

After the missile attack on Kamianske district, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded - wrote Lysak.

Details, according to him, later.

