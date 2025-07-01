$41.780.14
Russian missile attack on Kamianske district results in casualties - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 465 views

A missile attack has been recorded in the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The attack has resulted in deaths and injuries.

Russian missile attack on Kamianske district results in casualties - RMA

In Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a morning missile attack by Russian troops on Kamianske district, there are dead and wounded, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, said on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

After the missile attack on Kamianske district, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded

- wrote Lysak.

Details, according to him, later.

Enemy launched a missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA01.07.25, 09:42 • 906 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
