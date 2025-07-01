$41.640.06
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
06:15 AM • 2269 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 6547 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 13220 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 80887 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 120621 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 69818 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 73555 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 80741 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 154543 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 123305 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
Enemy launched a missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 477 views

A missile strike was recorded in Kamianske Raion, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing a fire. The consequences of the event are currently being clarified by the relevant services.

Enemy launched a missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Kamianske district, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN writes.

The enemy hit Kamianske district with a missile. A fire broke out

- Lysak wrote.

The consequences, according to him, are being clarified.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine previously warned about a high-speed target in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

47 out of 52 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine01.07.25, 09:39 • 248 views

Supplement

According to Lysak, at night the Russian army struck Synelnykivshchyna with drones. It hit farms in the Pokrovsk and Velykomykhailivsk communities. Both caught fire. Cars and agricultural machinery were damaged and destroyed. No people were injured.

Attacks by FPV drones and artillery continued overnight in Nikopolshchyna. The aggressor attacked the district center, the Myrivska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. A building that was not in use was damaged. There were no dead or wounded.

In the morning, according to him, an enemy drone was destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
