Enemy launched a missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Kamianske district, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN writes.

The enemy hit Kamianske district with a missile. A fire broke out - Lysak wrote.

The consequences, according to him, are being clarified.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine previously warned about a high-speed target in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Supplement

According to Lysak, at night the Russian army struck Synelnykivshchyna with drones. It hit farms in the Pokrovsk and Velykomykhailivsk communities. Both caught fire. Cars and agricultural machinery were damaged and destroyed. No people were injured.

Attacks by FPV drones and artillery continued overnight in Nikopolshchyna. The aggressor attacked the district center, the Myrivska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. A building that was not in use was damaged. There were no dead or wounded.

In the morning, according to him, an enemy drone was destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk region.