47 out of 52 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 52 drones overnight, 47 of them were neutralized, but there were hits in three locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 1, the enemy attacked with 52 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of drone simulators from the directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, air defense neutralized 47 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north and east of the country. 14 were shot down by fire weapons, 33 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"Hits by enemy air attack means were recorded in 3 locations, falling of shot-down (fragments) in 1 location," the report says.

