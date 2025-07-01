47 out of 52 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

$41.640.06
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
06:15 AM • 2258 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
05:50 AM • 6530 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 13211 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 80877 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 120609 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 69816 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 73554 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 80740 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 154543 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 123304 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"Orwellian comments": Kellogg responded to the Kremlin's statements about Ukraine and the US "hindering" negotiations
NATO 2026 Summit to be held in Ankara - Erdoğan
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and district
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit
Publications
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really work
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 120609 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Elon Musk
Gregory Meeks
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Donetsk
Turkey
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every day
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood Bowl
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Actual
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Brent Crude
The Guardian

47 out of 52 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

On the night of July 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 52 Shahed-type assault drones and imitation drones. Defense Forces neutralized 47 enemy UAVs in the north and east of the country; hits were recorded in three locations.

47 out of 52 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 52 drones overnight, 47 of them were neutralized, but there were hits in three locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 1, the enemy attacked with 52 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of drone simulators from the directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, air defense neutralized 47 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north and east of the country. 14 were shot down by fire weapons, 33 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"Hits by enemy air attack means were recorded in 3 locations, falling of shot-down (fragments) in 1 location," the report says.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and district

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Shahed-136
Ukraine
