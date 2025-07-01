$41.640.06
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 07:06 PM
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
June 30, 12:58 PM
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
June 30, 12:57 PM
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
June 30, 10:13 AM
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
June 29, 10:23 AM
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
June 30, 12:58 PM
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 61 views

On the night of July 1, the enemy launched 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. An enterprise and private houses were damaged, there were no casualties.

In the night of Tuesday, July 1, the enemy launched 4 attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of the attack, an enterprise was damaged - a fire broke out there.

Private houses were damaged. Fortunately, no one was hurt

- Fedorov wrote.

He also showed the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Recall

Due to the Russian attack, a fire broke out in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. Earlier, the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region and the threat of high-speed missile strikes on the region.

Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: 70-year-old woman killed30.06.25, 07:20 • 3368 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

