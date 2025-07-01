Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and district
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 1, the enemy launched 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. An enterprise and private houses were damaged, there were no casualties.
In the night of Tuesday, July 1, the enemy launched 4 attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, as a result of the attack, an enterprise was damaged - a fire broke out there.
Private houses were damaged. Fortunately, no one was hurt
He also showed the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Recall
Due to the Russian attack, a fire broke out in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. Earlier, the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region and the threat of high-speed missile strikes on the region.
Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: 70-year-old woman killed30.06.25, 07:20 • 3368 views