Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: 70-year-old woman killed

A 70-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy attack on Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

According to him, in total, during the day, the occupiers launched 375 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region - in particular, Russian troops carried out 5 airstrikes on Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Orikhiv and Huliaipole. In addition:

221 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Kam'yanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

13 MLRS shellings covered Kam'yanske and Novodanylivka.

136 artillery shellings were carried out on the territory of Bilenke, Kam'yanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

"18 reports of damaged housing and cars were received," Fedorov summarized.

Recently, Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on the Huliaipole community of Zaporizhzhia region. A 79-year-old man was injured.

