Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: 70-year-old woman killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

A 70-year-old woman was killed as a result of an enemy attack on the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The occupiers launched 375 strikes on 10 settlements in the region.

A 70-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy attack on Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, in total, during the day, the occupiers launched 375 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region - in particular, Russian troops carried out 5 airstrikes on Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Orikhiv and Huliaipole. In addition:

  • 221 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Kam'yanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.
    • 13 MLRS shellings covered Kam'yanske and Novodanylivka.
      • 136 artillery shellings were carried out on the territory of Bilenke, Kam'yanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

        "18 reports of damaged housing and cars were received," Fedorov summarized.

        Recall

        Recently, Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on the Huliaipole community of Zaporizhzhia region. A 79-year-old man was injured.

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

